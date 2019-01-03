Mostly Cloudy And Dry Today

Weather Update 7:45 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another cold start to the day, temperatures have been hovering around 40 most of the morning. As expected, an area of high pressure that is now centered near SE Missouri will move ENE into the Ohio Valley through this evening. Meanwhile it will keep enough dry air in place here at the surface that it will provide at least a brief break from additional showers through the day time hours at least. As the high pressure departs, clouds will increase again, fairly quickly, as the Winter Storm in Oklahoma moves east. Areal coverage and intensity will increase through the overnight hours. The main surface low will push east fairly quickly, however the trailing upper low will keep scattered showers around again through most of Friday.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com