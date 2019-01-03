Frazier Industrial Company Production Employment

Frazier Industrial Company is the leading manufacturer of racking systems. We are looking for experienced people to work in a production and team environment that can provide a high quality performance at our facility located in Dyersburg, TN. Full time employees are eligible for vacation in their first year of employment and health, dental, and vision by the 1st of the month after 30 days of full time employment. We also provide a match to 401(k) retirement plan.

Qualified candidates must have welding certification to AWSD 1.1; a minimum of 1 year of experience with GMAW; ability to maintain production and quality standards, ability to read and interpret blue prints and strong mathematical and measurement skills.

We are looking to primarily fill our 2nd shift positions, with a starting wage of $16.00 per hour; with an additional $2.00 per hour shift differential for this position. The hours of this shift are Monday through Friday, 3:30 pm – 12:00 a.m.; overtime may be required.

Qualified applicants can apply online at www.indeed.com or www.ziprecruiter.com

Please visit on-line at www.frazier.com