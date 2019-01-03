Blackburn sworn in as US senator

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marsha Blackburn was sworn in Thursday as Tennessee’s junior senator, making her the first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate from Tennessee.

Prior to her election to the Senate, Sen. Blackburn represented Tennessee’s seventh congressional district in the House of Representatives.

Sen. Blackburn will be one of the first two Republican women to ever serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the Associated Press.

Blackburn confirmed in a Wednesday tweet she had been appointed to the committee alongside Sen. Joni Ernst from Iowa. The appointments were first reported by Politico.

Blackburn released the following statement after being sworn in:

“Representing Tennessee in the United States Senate is a true honor and today’s activities have been humbling. It has been an honor to share the swearing in activities with hundreds of Tennesseans who have traveled to the nation’s capitol to be a part of the festivities. “Tennesseans know they can continue to count on me, just as they did during my House service, to bring their values to Washington, D.C. to address the issues that impact their lives. During my time in Congress, I voted for the largest tax cuts in over thirty years, reduced regulatory overreach and worked to create an environment for jobs growth to take place. I worked to hold Planned Parenthood accountable for its sale of baby body parts, an investigation which resulted in fifteen criminal referrals. I have a proven record of protecting our members of the armed forces and supporting our veterans. “In the Senate, I will continue to work with my colleagues to secure our borders and build the wall so we can keep our country safe from drug, human, and labor traffickers, as well as from the gang members that are crossing into our country illegally. I look forward to confirming strict constitutionalist judges to the Supreme Court and approving the President’s qualified nominees to our federal courts. I will also work to close the digital divide by bringing broadband access to rural communities and to address the opioid epidemic that is plaguing communities across our country. “It is a distinct opportunity to serve as Tennessee’s first female Senator. In this role, I will continue to be an advocate for faith, family, freedom, hope, and opportunity for Tennesseans and for all Americans across the country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.