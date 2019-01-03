Death of woman found in Jackson apartment ruled homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have now confirmed a woman’s death on Christmas Eve has been ruled a homicide.

Police say 64-year-old Doris Scott was found dead inside her Lincoln Courts apartment on Dec. 24. An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Police said last week in a news release that Scott was found inside her apartment around 3 p.m., and her death was under investigation.

Scott’s death was the ninth homicide of 2018 in Jackson, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).