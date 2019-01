Freed Hardeman Earns #1 Ranking in NAIA

HENDERSON, Tenn. — In the most recent poll in NAIA, the Freed Hardeman women now sit alone at the top as the nation’s number one team.

Of course this comes to no surprise to Lady Lion fans for many reasons.

First, Freed Hardeman has seen a top ranking 27 times as a program since the year 2000. Also, the Lady Lions are the defending national champs and currently hold a perfect 13-0 record, after a victory at the Saint Louis College of Pharmacy tonight.