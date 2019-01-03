Kentucky woman takes horse treck across America, raises child hunger awareness

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Kentucky woman is traveling across America to spread an important message. Thursday, she stopped in Jackson with her four-legged friends with hopes her trek makes a difference.

Angela Wood is taking a horse trek across America. She used to be a truck driver.

“When I was a truck driver, I saw hungry children laying with their parents with no food,” said Wood.

That is why she hopes to spread awareness. So far, Wood has traveled 1,507 miles. She started in Liberty, Kentucky, then stopped in Sunset Beach, North Carolina.

“I like to stop and visit family along the way,” said Wood.

Thursday, she stopped in north Jackson to visit her daughter and give her horses some food at Redemption Road Rescue, a non-profit aimed to help horses in need.

“We had something that she loves, which is horses, and we offered them a place to relax and take a break,” said Lori Collins, Redemption Road Rescue.

Wood and her horses plan to finish their trek in August 2020 in Washington state.

“I’m doing $1 per mile. So far, I’ve traveled 1,500 miles and raised $1,600 so I’m actually ahead of the game,” said Wood.

You can donate to help child hunger at www.endingworldhunger.com or https://www.gofundme.com/b9qj5-end-child-hunger.

You can reach Angela Wood at http://www.facebook.com/AngelaWood67/.

Wood says she needs host farms coming up in Bells, Brownsville, Mason, Arlington and Memphis.