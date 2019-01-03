Local lawmakers gather for legislative luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local legislators gathered to discuss pressing topics just days away from the convening of the 111th General Assembly in Nashville.

“I’m so excited about the legislative session that is coming up,” said Republican State Senator Dolores Gresham of Somerville.

Local leaders gathered Thursday at the annual Legislative Luncheon held at the Southwest Tennessee Development District.

“I primarily want to be a good listener during the session and listen to not only my constituents but also my colleagues,” said State Representative-elect Chris Todd of Jackson.

The lawmakers discussed a variety of topics including health care, the education system and funding local jails.

“Every year, it seems to be that the education is the No. 1 topic that we address,” said Republican State Senator Ed Jackson of Jackson.

“Criminal justice reform is going to be a big issue for me this year,” said Democratic State Representative Johnny Shaw of Bolivar.

Twenty-eight new legislators will join the session this year — the highest number in Tennessee house history.

“We have such a variety of interests, not only among the freshman class but also the veterans,” said Todd.

Todd says these new legislators will be a great addition to the house.

“We bring fresh ideas, we bring different perspectives that are probably unique just from our backgrounds,” Todd said.

“I know that it is going to be an exciting and positive year,” said Senator Gresham. “Everybody I know is going to be trying to learn their ropes and try to get up on all the issues.”

This is the ninth year organizers have held the Legislative Luncheon.

The Tennessee General Assembly convenes next Tuesday, January 8, at noon inside the state capitol in Nashville..