Mobile American Job Center to visit Jackson Jan. 8

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s mobile American Job Center will visit the Hub City next week.

The mobile center will be located at the Jackson-Madison County Library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, according to a release from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The event is free and open to anyone looking for employment, who may be underemployed or who is interested in changing careers, the release says.

Job center staff will be on site to help job seekers complete online applications, resumes and to register or update their information on www.Jobs4TN.gov, Tennessee’s online workforce development website that has more than 150,000 current job openings, according to the release.

Find more about the mobile American Job Center at the Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.

The mobile job center offers nearly all the services of a full-service center at locations that are easy for job seekers to access.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street.