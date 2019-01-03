Mugshots : Madison County : 01/02/19 – 01/03/19 January 3, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Matthew Rowland Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Adrianne Scott Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Alexis Harris Simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Nathan Jordan Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Angelica Winfrey Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Howard Stephens Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Kelly Morris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Kristopher Temple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Ronnie Love Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Sandra Ware Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Shantese Hamilton Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Sheron Falls Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Tishanna Bray Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/02/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/03/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore