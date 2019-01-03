Rain Returns to West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, January 3rd

Showers are on their way to West Tennessee once again after we were able to enjoy rain-free conditions today! After we experienced the wettest year on record in Jackson, rain continues to come off-and-on for the first week of 2019, but drier weather is ahead. If you’re sick of the rain, you are going to LOVE the weather this weekend!

TONIGHT

Wet weather is expected after sunset with showers especially likely from 9pm to 6am. Under cloudy skies with breezy conditions temperatures will remain steady and close to the upper 30s and lower 40s at the coolest point of the night.

After another wet start to the day tomorrow, light showers will persist through sunset Friday night. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 40s at the warmest point of the afternoon with winds shifting to the south and west at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Big improvements are on the way this weekend with a large ridge of high pressure forecast to arrive on Saturday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

