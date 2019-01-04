Fire officials investigate blaze at Jackson home; no injuries reported

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fire officials are investigating a Friday afternoon house fire near downtown Jackson.

The Jackson Fire Department responded around 1:15 p.m. to the fire near the intersection of Hollywood Drive and Airways Boulevard.

Fire officials say the home was occupied when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

There was no word on how many people were in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause has not been determined, but officials with the fire department say the fire is believed to be accidental.

The homeowner told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they believe the fire started in the attic.