Local Red Cross chapter looking for volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local non-profit organization serves 14 counties of West Tennessee and only has two staff members.

Since July, the Mid-West Tennessee American Red Cross Chapter has responded to 101 fires.

Leaders with the Red Cross say they can’t operate without volunteers and invite you to a new volunteer interest meeting.

The meeting is for anyone interested about the Red Cross, the counties they serve and how you can get involved.

“There are so many different things that you can do with us. Whether you’re interested in responding to local fires in your community or if you want to serve the armed forces and help some of their families.. If you are interested in helping public affairs, if you just want something to do for a few hours and you want to answer phones and work at the front desk, we have so many opportunities to get people involved this year,” said Heather Carbajal, Disaster Program manager for the Red Cross.

If you would like to find out more, the meeting for interested volunteers is Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the West Tennessee Health Care Hospital North on Hospital Boulevard.