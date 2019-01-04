Mugshots : Madison County : 01/03/19 – 01/04/19 January 4, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/27Danny Hardin Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/27Daniel Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/27Deuna Douglass Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/27Alvie Pride Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/27Angela Youngblood Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/27Antray Morrow Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/27Argie Pruitt Contraband in penal institution, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/27Bryan Mitchelson Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 9/27Casey Hopper Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/27Christopher Yarbrough Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/27Demario Jackson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/27Donald Patrick Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/27Francisco Oseguera Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/27Jamal Robertson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/27Jaylen Johnson Evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 16/27Joe Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/27John Billings Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/27Jonathan Velazquez Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 19/27Karen Hardin Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 20/27Landon Brooks Failure to comply, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/27Loyd Duke Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/27Maxine Douglas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/27Mike Edwards Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/27Monica Wallace Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/27Ronald McBride Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/27Syndesky Bowers Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/27Vernon Cole Simple domestic assault, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/04/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore