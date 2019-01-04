Mugshots : Madison County : 01/03/19 – 01/04/19

1/27 Danny Hardin Theft under $999

2/27 Daniel Williams Violation of probation

3/27 Deuna Douglass Assault, vandalism

4/27 Alvie Pride Violation of community corrections



5/27 Angela Youngblood Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/27 Antray Morrow Schedule VI drug violations

7/27 Argie Pruitt Contraband in penal institution, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/27 Bryan Mitchelson Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call



9/27 Casey Hopper Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/27 Christopher Yarbrough Contempt of court

11/27 Demario Jackson Failure to appear

12/27 Donald Patrick Violation of community corrections



13/27 Francisco Oseguera Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/27 Jamal Robertson Violation of community corrections

15/27 Jaylen Johnson Evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange

16/27 Joe Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/27 John Billings Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/27 Jonathan Velazquez Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency

19/27 Karen Hardin Theft under $999

20/27 Landon Brooks Failure to comply, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/27 Loyd Duke Failure to appear

22/27 Maxine Douglas Violation of probation

23/27 Mike Edwards Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/27 Monica Wallace Failure to appear



25/27 Ronald McBride Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/27 Syndesky Bowers Failure to appear

27/27 Vernon Cole Simple domestic assault, harassment























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/04/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.