Police investigates multiple break-ins in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Decatur County officers are investigating after a string of burglaries, and with no leads one of the victims says the items taken can never be replaced.

“My family and I need the last things of my mom that we will ever have,” said homeowner Rickey Alexander.

He says he returned home from work when he discovered his safe was missing.

According to the sheriff’s dept this is the second burglary in less than a week… and in both occasions a safe was taken.

Alexander says the safe contained sentimental items including personal letters from his mother and jewelry belonging to late relatives. He says if all of the items are returned, he will not be pressing charges.

In an update… Rickey Alexander says the safe was found, but its contents are still missing.

He is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the direct return of all stolen items.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the Parsons Police Department at (731) 847-9999.