Rain Ending Early By Early Tonight

Weather Update – 6:40 a.m. – Friday, January 4th

Happy Friday Everyone! Showers will be heavy at times in the early morning with a break in some of the rain mid day. Rain will end all together in the overnight hours. If you’re sick of the rain, you are going to LOVE the weather this weekend!



The weekend looks great! Dry and warmer weather starting in the late morning of Saturday.

After another wet start to the day today, light showers will persist through sunset Friday night. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 40s at the warmest point of the afternoon with winds shifting to the south and west at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Big improvements are on the way this weekend with a large ridge of high pressure forecast to arrive on Saturday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

