Sunny Skies with Warmer Weather Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, January 4th

Rain continues to fall on the Mid-South this afternoon but it won’t last much longer! The weather for the first weekend of 2019 is hard to beat this time of the year. Big improvements are on the way this weekend with a large ridge of high pressure forecast to arrive on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Showers and drizzle will finally come to an end later tonight but we’ll be dealing with a near freezing night and a potential for dense fog to form in some spots Saturday morning. Temperatures will start out in the lower and middle 30s tomorrow.

Expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s Saturday afternoon! We’ll have clear weather stick around right into the day on Sunday with a bit more cloud cover Sunday night. Both days will remain rain-free but another round of wet weather returns on Monday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com