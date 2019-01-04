Tennessee Dept. of Health reveals top baby names of 2018
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health has released its list of the 10 most popular baby names in the state of Tennessee in 2018.
Emma tops the list as the No. 1 baby name for girls, replacing Ava, according to the department.
William remains the top name for baby boys for the 12th year in a row.
Read more about the list on the Tennessee Department of Health website.
Below is the Department of Health’s list, based on provisional data:
|Rank
|Girls
|Boys
|1
|Emma
|William
|2
|Ava
|James
|3
|Olivia
|Liam
|4
|Harper
|Elijah
|5
|Amelia
|Noah
|6
|Charlotte
|Jackson
|7
|Isabella
|Mason
|8
|Elizabeth
|Grayson
|9
|Evelyn
|John
|10
|Abigail
|Oliver