Tennessee Dept. of Health reveals top baby names of 2018

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health has released its list of the 10 most popular baby names in the state of Tennessee in 2018.

Emma tops the list as the No. 1 baby name for girls, replacing Ava, according to the department.

William remains the top name for baby boys for the 12th year in a row.

Read more about the list on the Tennessee Department of Health website.

Below is the Department of Health’s list, based on provisional data:

 Rank  Girls  Boys
 1  Emma  William
 2  Ava  James
 3  Olivia  Liam
 4  Harper  Elijah
 5  Amelia  Noah
 6  Charlotte  Jackson
 7  Isabella  Mason
 8  Elizabeth  Grayson
 9  Evelyn  John
 10  Abigail  Oliver

 

