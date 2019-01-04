Tennessee Dept. of Health reveals top baby names of 2018

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health has released its list of the 10 most popular baby names in the state of Tennessee in 2018.

Emma tops the list as the No. 1 baby name for girls, replacing Ava, according to the department.

William remains the top name for baby boys for the 12th year in a row.

Read more about the list on the Tennessee Department of Health website.

Below is the Department of Health’s list, based on provisional data: