HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man killed in a crash Thursday in Counce has been identified.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Stacey Ballard, of Sardis, was killed after the log truck he was driving overturned on Highway 57.

A crash report says around 3:30 p.m., Ballard’s truck veered off the side of the road, causing the truck to flip.

The report says Ballard was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.