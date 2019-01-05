A local organization hosts an adoption day for pets

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local organization hosts a special event for our furry friends.

On Saturday, Horse Creek Wildlife Sanctuary held a pet adoption day to help dogs in need.

A total of 12 dogs were up for adoption at the Petsmart on Vann Drive trying to find their forever homes, and two of those dogs did just that.

“These guys need a home if not they’re facing being euthanized and we are a huge promoter of adopt don’t shop,” said Kim Austin, Adoptions Facilitator.

Organizers say they have rescued over a thousand animals from shelters that have been adopted out since beginning their mission in 1998.