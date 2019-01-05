Dry And Spring Like For The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:30 a.m. – Saturday, January 5th

The weather for the first weekend of 2019 will be hard to beat for this time of the year. Big improvements are on the way this weekend with a large ridge of high pressure forecast to arrive on Saturday.

TODAY:

Clear skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 50’s.

Expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s Saturday afternoon! We’ll have clear weather stick around right into the day on Sunday with a bit more cloud cover Sunday night. Both days will remain rain-free but another round of wet weather returns on Monday. Dense fog is possible Sunday morning with visibility less than 1 mile in some areas. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com