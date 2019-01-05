Jackson Police Department investigates first shooting of the year

JACKSON, Tenn–With only 5 days into the new year, officers with the Jackson Police Department are involved in an ongoing shooting investigation.

Lt. Derick Tisdale of the Jackson Police Department said officers responded to shots fired at 5p.m. Saturday afternoon at 201 Magnolia Lane.

“I believe the subject was pronounced dead here on the scene, the medical examiner has arrived here on the scene and this subject has been transported to one of our local hospitals for further evaluation,” said Lt. Derick Tisdale of the Jackson Police Department.

Lt. Tisdale said officers are gathering as much information as possible at the scene to help with their investigation.

“We gather information and as we continue to process this crime scene it is possible we will develop a suspect and when we do, if need be we will get that information out to the public,” said Lt. Tisdale.

Tisdale said news of the shooting will be difficult for the victims family to handle, entering in to a new year.

“You know we just beginning in the new year 2019 and there’s a family that is dealing with a loss… a tragic loss.”

JPD said no one else was hurt in the shooting, but they need the public’s help in finding more information involving the victim who was shot.

“As always, if anybody knows anything or has information that could assist us in the solving of this case we ask them to call 425 8400,” said Lt. Tisdale.