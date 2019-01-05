Local organization hosts volunteer drive

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local non-profit organization hosted a volunteer drive to add new members to their team.

The Red Cross held a meeting on Saturday morning looking for new volunteers to help when a disaster strikes.

Charles Crabb, who retired from the Coast Guard says he wants to continue something he has been doing for many years… helping others.

“I just recently moved to Jackson and wanted to try to help the community and region in trying to help in case of emergencies and continue what I have been doing for so many years,” said Crabb.

“We are looking for ways to helping others in the community locally especially what we have volunteered with other organizations, other church groups to go help during other disasters,” said Kelley Crabb who attended the volunteer drive.

Instead of staying home on a Saturday morning, Crabb says she and her husband would rather be out making a difference in another person’s life.

“Every time we see something on TV we wonder ‘oh how can we help these people’ and we like to be hands on not just write a check out. We like to try to do whatever we can.”

Leaders with the Red Cross say they are down to two staff members, and are hoping to add 30 new volunteers.

“We have been more active this past year than several of the years previous,” said David Hicks, Executive Director at the Red Cross. “More home fires we are responding to and doing a lot of fire prevention preparations and study.”

Since July, the Mid-West Tennessee American Red Cross chapter has responded to 101 fires. Leaders with the Red Cross say without the help from their volunteers they can’t operate.

“Volunteers are here everyday helping us to run the lines of service, so we are trying hard to get some more volunteer so that we can serve more efficiently,” said Heather Carbajal, Disaster Program Manager for the Red Cross

“Making a difference, trying to help and its all about helping others.”