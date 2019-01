JACKSON, Tenn.– Miller is 2019’s first pet of the week.

He is just over a year old, has a huge personality, and is hoping 2019 is his year. He gets along well with other dogs, cats, and humans. He is crate trained, learning to be house trained, and wants to learn new commands. He is up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you would like to foster Miller, or have him become a part of your family, please contact STAT, (Saving The Animals Together), at 731-313-7828.