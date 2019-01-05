Student athletes get help training during their off season

JACKSON, Tenn–Student athletes get some well needed training during their off season with the help of a local entrepreneur.

Jamaal Brady CEO of Better Balance Sports and Fitness trains student athletes of all ages during their off season.

Brady said he wants to help the athletes maintain endurance for their upcoming season.

Saturday Brady trained a group of athletes from ages 14 to 27.

“I think attention to detail, work ethic, and dedication to it and perfecting your craft,” said Jamaal Brady of Better Balance Fitness.

Brady offer group session for athletes at just $10 and $25 private sessions.