Monthly flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s the first week of the new year and people from all over the Hub City came out to shop local vendors at the Friendly Franks Flea Market.

“You can find anything from antiques, to candles, oh my lord everything,” said Peggy Adams, owner of Friendly Frank’s Flea Market.

For many years, Friendly Franks Flea Market has been a customers paradise but also a place where local vendors get to showcase their products.

“We hope that they can find things that are going to be much more less expensive than they would if they go to the mall or to a big box stores.”

One local vendor, Nicaia Nash is selling handmade paintings. She uses acrylic and watercolor to create her pieces.

“I have been doing my hand-made paintings for a little while and this is my first time coming out to Frank’s Friendly Market,” said Nash.

She says her dream is to continue to create art not just as a hobby but hopefully as a career.

“I have been painting since I was 13 I am 22 now and a lot of times I get attached to it but I figured its the beginning of the new year so I figured do something new and get my talent out there.”

Don Jordon who has been working at Friendly Franks Flea Market for the past 20 years, says he has sold everything from sports items to coca-cola items.

“At the time, sports stuff when I used to have three booths but since I got older I am 83 now soon to be 84 I cut down to one booth and I am bringing a lot of my coke stuff here,” said Jordon. “I enjoy it get to see a lot of people I used to work with.”

Tana Moore, says she has been selling candles for many years and it has always been a passion of hers.

“I love coming to the flea market,” said Moore. “I use to come to the flea market as a person buying and now I enjoy being a vendor. I like seeing everyone I get to see a lot of folks that i have known over the years.”

“Something the whole family can do without having to spend a dime and just get out of the house,” said Adams.

Admission and parking for Friendly Frank’s is free.

They are open every first weekend of the month with an exception of July and September.