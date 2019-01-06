Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland comes to an end

JACKSON, Tenn– “It’s the last night and my kids just love it,” said local resident Ashley Melton.

“Last days always vary, it’s a good night, so I think it will be a pretty good night,” said Show Manager, Kenneth Bostic.

Shadracks lights were offered to the public for 12 nights straight, and Sunday night gave West Tennesseans one last chance to get their last dose of the holiday spirit.

This is the 2nd year Shadracks Christmas Wonderland made its way to Jackson for the holidays and mother Ashley Melten said her kids wanted to see the lights just one more time.

“They love that the lights are coordinated with the music, i think that’s their favorite part,” said Melton.

Rosco Mitchell said him and his wife wanted to stop to see if the lights are worth being apart of their Christmas festivities for next year.

“It looked very exciting when I passed by, it look likes its very amazing, very creative and I wanted to see what it was like,” said first timer, Rosco Mitchell.

“Oh yeah, it’s always well worth it, even during show season,” said Bostic.

Show Manager Kenneth Bostic said it took up to 6 weeks to put the lights together and the results are well worth it.

“When you get the cars going through and you get to hear the kids yelling out the window, look mom, look dad,” Bostic said.

Bostic’s favorite part completely surrounds drivers when they go through it.

“You drive in between two walls and see they’re 24 ft tall, on both sides of you, it’s a lot of people, that one of the biggest things they enjoy,” Bostic said.