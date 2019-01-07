Colder Weather Returns Midweek

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, January 7th

A line of showers that moved through West Tennessee this afternoon, isn’t the same as a cold front, but it is forming ahead of one! A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday with near-freezing temperatures back in the forecast along with a difficult forecast for how this week will end.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will linger into the evening in West Tennessee, but it will likely be a very warm night with temperatures only dropping to the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of the night. Under cloudy skies there remains a slight chance for rain into early Tuesday.

Although we’ll start out cloudy tomorrow, it’ll quickly become mostly sunny in West Tennessee by the afternoon with windy conditions and highs in the lower 60s. Cold returns tomorrow night with near freezing temperatures. Later on in the week an area of low pressure will move through and we may start out with some wintry weather Friday evening before rain arrives. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

