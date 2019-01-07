How long will lower gas prices last?

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to AAA, since October, gas prices in Tennessee have dropped 71 cents.

“That’s a good thing, because gas was pretty high there at one time,” Ronald Cooper, a driver, said.

And that means big savings for drivers.

Tennessee motorists are saving on average $11 every time they fill up, and that’s on average if you have a 15-gallon tank,” AAA Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani said.

Experts say one reason we’re seeing lower prices is lower demand.

“We’re seeing those supply-and-demand principles are working on those gasoline prices, to put some downward pressure on them,” Milani said.

Drivers have some big hopes for 2019.

“Maybe a little lower than what it is right now, for the summer months, for when everyone’s traveling, and that will really help the economy a lot,” Cooper said.

Officials say to fill up on these low prices while you can, because as early as February we could see them rise again. That’ll happen once refineries are done with their seasonal maintenance.

“They will begin to produce the summer blended gasoline, which is cleaner burning fuel but is also more expensive to produce,” Milani said.

Officials say this increase is typical, but they expect prices to stay lower than 2018.