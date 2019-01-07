Increasing Clouds With Sct Showers This Afternoon

Weather Update 8:20 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee, Our spring-like temperatures continue this morning along with some sunshine to start the day off. A cold front is still well to the west of the area in western Missouri this morning. However, as a positive-neutral tilt northern stream trough moves east, it will keep the flow today out of the south, which will warm temps into the low 60s. It will be a little breezy with winds out the south around 10 to 15 mph. A few light, somewhat spotty showers will develop in broken line as the main front approaches the Mississippi River this afternoon. In fact. I only kept the chance around 40% this afternoon because I don’t think everyone will see rain, and those that do it should be relatively light. The chance of rain will linger into the early evening hours decreasing mainly after midnight.



