Jackson Rotary Club takes nominations for Woman of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club is accepting nominations for Jackson’s Woman of the Year for 2018.

The Woman of the Year is open to any woman who is a resident of Madison County and is at least 40 years of age, according to a news release from the Rotary Club.

Click here for an application.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

Applications can be submitted to Frank McMeen, frank.mcmeen@wth.org, or Vicki Lake, vicki.lake@wth.org, with the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.