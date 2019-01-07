January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — January is set aside as as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month to bring attention to the disease.

The Madison County Health Department wants to bring even more awareness to the community for those who have not been screened or received an HPV vaccine, and encourage them to get it.

Health experts say the vaccine, early detection and yearly screening are the keys to prevent the condition.

“Cervical cancer is something that is definitely preventable,” registered nurse Ashley Thomson said. “We have a vaccine that helps prevent cervical cancer, known as Gardasil. They recommend two to three doses depending what age you start.”

The HPV vaccine is also available to males.

If you need more information about cervical cancer or the HPV vaccine, contact the health department or your local physician.