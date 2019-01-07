Lifeline Blood Services needs O-negative, O-positive donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services says they are in urgent need of O-negative and O-positive blood types.

According to Lifeline, patients used large amounts of blood last week and more will be needed for blood transfusions this week as well. All blood donors who are O-positive and O-negative are urged to give blood as soon as possible.

Lifeline needs your help to keep up with the demand and help save lives.

You can donate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at their center on Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

There will also be several chances for those outside the Hub City to donate with bloodmobiles visiting the following communities this week:

Monday, Jan. 7

Dyersburg Healthcare and Rehab, 9-12

Alamo Nursing Home, 2-5 p.m.

Gibson Farmers Co-op, 9-12

Berea Mennonite Church, Rutherford, 2-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Paris Healthcare, 12-5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

First Baptist Church, Troy, 2-6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office, Somerville, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church, Adamsville, 1-6 p.m.