Mugshots : Madison County : 01/04/19 – 01/07/19

1/50 Knox Chapman DUI

2/50 Rashundra Diggs Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft over $1,000, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/50 Daniel Doran Sex offender registry violations, evading arrest, reckless driving

4/50 Analya Gauntlett Shoplifting



5/50 Andre Morrow Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/50 Ariel Willis Aggravated assault

7/50 Brien Turner Criminal trespass

8/50 Cedric Dowdy DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law



9/50 Christopher Meadows Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/50 Clintnard Estes Shoplifting

11/50 Dajah Patterson Shoplifting

12/50 Dakerria McCall Shoplifting



13/50 Damian Jones Failure to appear

14/50 Damon Werner Shoplifting

15/50 Danny Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/50 Deandre Long Evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/50 Derell Boyd Aggravated assault, vandalism

18/50 Derrick Forrest Violation of probation

19/50 Essense Rankin Shoplifting

20/50 Ethan Armstrong Failure to appear



21/50 Felisa Cruise Schedule II drug violations

22/50 Fred Peoples Violation of probation

23/50 George Southerland Violation of community corrections

24/50 Heather Galloway Shoplifting



25/50 Heather Miller DUI

26/50 Iesha Midgett Shoplifting

27/50 Jackira Jones Shoplifting

28/50 Jasmine Swilley Shoplifting



29/50 Jody Blumer Shoplifting

30/50 Johnny Henning Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II drug violations

31/50 Juan Carrillo Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed

32/50 Karessha Westbrook Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/50 Lakeia Whitson Shoplifting

34/50 Mae Newson Failure to appear

35/50 Magno Maldonado-Salinai DUI

36/50 Michael Daley Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



37/50 Nasia Lee Shoplifting

38/50 Penny Crutchfield Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

39/50 Pierre Henning Schedule VI drug violations

40/50 Raymond Gamner DUI, refuse to sign agreement to appear



41/50 Robert Whirley Shoplifting

42/50 Ryan Mills Aggravated assault

43/50 Samuel Otis Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/50 Sarah Moore Shoplifting



45/50 Sidney Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/50 Stephanie Mickens Harassment

47/50 Terry Parker Shoplifting

48/50 Terry Williamson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



49/50 Vicky Seibers Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

50/50 Wyderkias Boyland Driving on revoked/suspended license





































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/07/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.