Becoming Cold Again Starting Tonight

Weather Update – 2:15 p.m. – Tuesday, January 8th

Sunny skies and breezy westerly winds brought temperatures into the upper 60s today! That makes it day 3 of temperatures surpassing average highs by more than 10°F. We also just wrapped up the 12th warmest 1st week of January on record. All this warm weather is coming to an end however with a cold front forecast to move through West Tennessee this evening.

TONIGHT

While it will remain breezy at times with clear skies overhead, temperatures are forecast to drop to the lower 30s at the coldest point of the night. This will begin the trend for colder weather in the days to come.

It’s going to be quite a bit colder tomorrow than it was today. Although we’ll have sunny skies all day long, temperatures will only warm up to the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon. Even colder weather is forecast for Thursday with wind chills in the lower 20s in the morning! We’re still closely monitoring the potential for wintry weather Friday afternoon and evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

