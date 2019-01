Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Carl Morgan, Cottage Grove, Tennessee

Age: 65

Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital

Date of Death: Sunday, January 6, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister(s): Bro. Randy Stephens

Place of Burial:

Visitation: After 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday until time of service

Date/Place of Birth: July 18, 1953 in Dover, Tennessee

Pallbearers: Honorary pallbearers: Jeremy Hunter, Timmy Miles, Kevin Miles, Ron Marino, Joey Robertson, Clifford Anderson, and Nader Fares

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Henry Morgan and Elizabeth Schmake Morgan, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Mary Stanley Morgan, Cottage Grove, Tennessee; married: April 19, 1974

Sons: City/State Carl Edward (Ginny) Morgan, Jr., Columbus, Ohio Justin Edward Morgan, Cottage Grove, Tennessee Nash (Lorie) Fares, Rogers, Texas Nader Fares, Cottage Grove, Tennessee

Sisters: City/State Wanda Morgan, Paris, Tennessee

Brothers: City/State Danny (Belinda) Morgan, Paris, Tennesse Randall (Teresa) Morgan, Paris, Tennessee Terry (Brenda) Morgan, Paris, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Carla Morgan, Florida; Emily (Barrett) Evan, Temple, Texas; Ryan Fares, Rockton, Illinois; and Riley Fares, Rogers, Texas

Great-grandchildren: Emersyn Evan

Other Relatives: Mr. Morgan is also survived by numerous other family members and special friends.