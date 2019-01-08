Harold Lee Puckett, age 80 passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the Northbrooke Healthcare and Rehab Center in Jackson, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Carl White officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Puckett family will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Brownsville Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Pat and Ester Alberta Lunsford Puckett; one grandson: Jameson Casteel; and one sister: Billie West.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Floye Taylor Puckett of Mercer, TN; one son: Harold Wayne Puckett (Catrina) of Knoxville, TN; two daughters: Lisa Casteel (Chris) of Paris, TN and Michelle Hyde (Stephen) of Richmond, TX; one sister: Barbara Maples both of Mercer, TN; and he leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Nicholas Hyde, Sara Hyde and Mitchell Casteel and numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Mercer Baptist Church “Hands For Hospice”

1724 Highway 138, Mercer, TN 38392