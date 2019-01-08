Health experts bring awareness to community about cervical cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of January is known as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

“Cervical cancer is something that is very important,” registered nurse Ashley Thompson said. “We recommend women to get screened for cancer. We recommend yearly physical exams, and with those yearly physical exams we offer pap smears.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12, 845 cases of cervical cancer were reported in 2015 and 4,135 women died of cervical cancer in the United States.

Thompson says they are doing everything they can to bring awareness to the community.

“We also at this yearly physical exam, we do breast exams,” Thompson said. “We recommend yearly breast physical exams, and we do a full head-to-toe physical.”

Health experts say early detection and getting screened is key to surviving the condition.

“Early detection and screening is definitely important with cervical cancer,” Thompson said. “Cervical cancer is definitely very preventable. We have a vaccine that helps to prevent cervical cancer, as the Gardasil vaccine. They recommend two to three doses depending on age you start.”

She says it is important for everyone to get the vaccine.

“We recommend everyone to get the HPV vaccine beginning at age 11 to 12. It is very important. It is the only cancer-preventing vaccine that is out there right now,” Thompson said.

She also says it is possible to survive the cancer if it is caught in time.

“Possibly, usually people can have things done to help with cervical cancer. It just depends when it is diagnosed,” Thompson said.

She says she wants to provide the community with some helpful tips.

“Yearly physical will help save women’s lives, because they will have an earlier diagnosis and find out earlier what was going on with their body,” Thompson said.

The HPV vaccine is also available to males.

The vaccine is not free. Consult your insurance provider to find out if it is covered by your plan.