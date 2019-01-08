Local DAR Chapter holds free genealogy workshop

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local organization held a free genealogy work session, Tuesday.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met with attendees who wanted to learn about their ancestry.

The first step is as easy as knowing your grandparents names. From there, members of the chapter will help you, through many different resources, to find your roots.

“It is so important because we know, we’re learning, I’m not going to say we know everything , we’re learning and we can help somebody else start learning that process also and it will pass it down to another generation and another generation and keep the history going,” said Gwen McCaffery McReynolds, a DAR historian.

The DAR holds these free work sessions from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. at the downtown library on the first Tuesday evening of each month.