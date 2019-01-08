Mugshots : Madison County : 01/07/19 – 01/08/19 January 8, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/25Merical McGuire Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Albert Lee Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Cheryl Jefferies Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Cody Casey Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Cody Campbell Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Cody Weir Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Dayna Britt Schedule II & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Ida Crowley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25James Barnes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Jasmine Pearson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Jeffery Hudson Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Jessica Bishop Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Jessica Denise Gray Failure to comply, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Kimmeca Reddick Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Leslie Seaton Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Pertia Hendrix Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Rome Huntsman Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Saddarious Duckworth Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Tasha Hudson Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Tylor Ryan Davis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Terance Hudson Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Teriney McIntosh Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Tony Kidd Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Wade Davis Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Willie Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/08/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore