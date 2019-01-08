Mugshots : Madison County : 01/07/19 – 01/08/19

1/25 Merical McGuire Theft under $999

2/25 Albert Lee Shoplifting

3/25 Cheryl Jefferies Theft under $999

4/25 Cody Casey Schedule VI drug violations



5/25 Cody Campbell Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/25 Cody Weir Violation of community corrections

7/25 Dayna Britt Schedule II & IV drug violations

8/25 Ida Crowley Violation of community corrections



9/25 James Barnes Violation of community corrections

10/25 Jasmine Pearson Violation of probation

11/25 Jeffery Hudson Driving on suspended license

12/25 Jessica Bishop Violation of probation



13/25 Jessica Denise Gray Failure to comply, schedule VI drug violations

14/25 Kimmeca Reddick Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/25 Leslie Seaton Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/25 Pertia Hendrix Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/25 Rome Huntsman Simple domestic assault

18/25 Saddarious Duckworth Aggravated assault

19/25 Tasha Hudson Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

20/25 Tylor Ryan Davis Violation of probation



21/25 Terance Hudson Violation of probation, failure to appear

22/25 Teriney McIntosh Aggravated assault

23/25 Tony Kidd Failure to appear

24/25 Wade Davis Harassment



25/25 Willie Bond Failure to appear



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/08/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.