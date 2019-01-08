Funeral services for Reverend Jesse Burnett Brown, age 95, of Denmark, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Blairs Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Reverend Brown passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Reverend Brown will lie in state Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Blairs Chapel CME Church from 12:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.