South Gibson heads into district play under strong senior leadership

MEDINA, Tenn. — Every local high school basketball team wants to be playing their best ball heading into district play.

For the South Gibson boys basketball team, they are thinking long term goals.

The Hornets have gotten off to a good start to the season, especially against teams from around West Tennessee. The only local team that has been able to top the Hornets has been Humboldt.

South Gibson is a team that does the little things well, and that particularly reflects coaching. With his team being led by a solid group of seniors, Head Coach Mark Wilkins knows his team has the tools to go far in the postseason if they buy into his system.

With several district games ahead, be sure to keep an eye on the Hornets.