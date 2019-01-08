Students compete in HOSA Regional Competition in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of high school students come to Jackson for an educational competition.

Jackson State Community College was the site for the 2019 HOSA Regional Competition, organized by HOSA-Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America.

Over 1,200 students from across West Tennessee were expected to participate in the competition, including more than 30 health science related competitions.

West Tennessee Vice President for HOSA, Gracie Hardison, tells us how important an organization like this is for students.

“It’s incredible that we get these experiences as high school students, and even middle school students are getting it, to where whenever they do go to college, they’re still furthering their education, and they can be involved in this organization as well,” Hardison said.

Winners from the competitions will have the opportunity to compete at the state HOSA conference in March. That event will take place in Chattanooga.