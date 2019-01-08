Sunshine Gradually Returns Today

Weather Update 9:15 AM Tuesday, January 8 —

Temperatures have remained in the mid to upper 50s this morning. A cold front had still not moved through the area as of the end of Good Morning West Tennessee. However that will occur gradually over the next few hours. Behind the front, it will become a bit windy. 10 to 15 mph with gust around 20 mph today. Clouds will gradually disperse through late morning and definitely by this afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 60-62. through early this afternoon, then may start to decline slowly initially back into the upper 50s. However after sunset, temps are expected to fall off the cliff quickly into the upper 30s, down to around freezing tonight. It will remain somewhat breezy through the overnight as well producing a wind chill that is in the upper 20s by tomorrow morning.