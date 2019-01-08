TWRA finds more deer with chronic wasting disease

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency put together a public meeting after discovering 11 more deer with Chronic Wasting Disease in Fayette and Hardeman counties.

TWRA spokesperson Amy Spencer said they will explain their results in the meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bolivar Middle School.

“It is a short presentation with updates and some planned monitoring activities in the CWD zone,” Spencer said.

“We’ve had numerous questions from the public, and this is why we are having a public meeting. We want to be able to answer the questions,” Spencer said.

Spencer said one of the most frequent questions is if harvested deer with CWD is OK to eat.

“We do not recommend eating a deer that has CWD detected in it,” Spencer said.

TWRA says they received results from over 100 deer that were harvested from Dec. 5 through Dec. 16 in West Tennessee.

“All of these new samples that we got came from hunters bringing in deer to our check stations, which we are encouraging everyone that harvests a deer to bring them in,” Spencer said.

TWRA said it is mandatory for hunters to bring in harvested deer to check stations for testing.