TWRA to hold public meeting about chronic wasting disease

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host a public meeting to discuss chronic wasting disease Tuesday evening in Bolivar.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Bolivar Middle School gymnasium, located at 915 Pruitt Street.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Brittany Kyles will be at the meeting. If you have questions for the TWRA about chronic wasting disease, you can post them in the comments section of her video on our Facebook page.

There will be a short presentation about any updates and planned monitoring activities in the area.

After the presentation, TWRA staff and representatives from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture will answer questions from the public about CWD.

The TWRA recently confirmed 11 more deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in West Tennessee. They received the results from 140 deer that were harvested Dec. 5-16, according to the release.

The 11 deer testing preliminarily positive were from Fayette and Hardeman counties, the release says.