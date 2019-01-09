Concerns arise in Jackson after federal government remains shutdown

JACKSON, Tenn–“The federal government remains shut down for one reason and one reason only. Because Democrats will not fund border security,” said President Donald Trump.

“So our suggestion is a simple one. Mr. President: reopen the government and we can work to resolve our differences over border security. But end this shutdown now,” said Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader.

Since the federal government has remained shutdown, some people in Jackson said they’re beginning to worry.

“I am worried about it, but I’m gonna put it in God’s hands,” said Miss Glenda, who lives in Jackson.

“It’s hurting the economy, it hurting us in general,” said Micheal Crisp, who lives in Jackson.

“Cause I’m worried about the people who are out of work, what’s going to happen to their children, what’s going to happen to their mothers and fathers,” said John Hunt, who lives in Jackson.

If the government shutdown continues through Saturday, it will break the record for the longest shut down in modern political history at 22 days.

“Personally, I feel that it’s a shame really, I feel that its very shameful for this country to put citizens in this type of situation,” said Hunt.

Some said both political parties are working against each other.

“They need to come together, they need to start talking together, joining together and maybe they can work things out,” said Miss Glenda.

“It’s simple, I mean as human beings, everybody should find a common ground, to see what’s really the problem in order to get everything rolling again,” said Courtney Smith, who live in Jackson.