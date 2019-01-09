‘Crockett Goes Blue’ in honor of law enforcement officers

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents took time to honor law enforcement Wednesday in Crockett County.

Members of the community took time to say thanks to officers during the “Crockett Goes Blue” event at the First United Methodist Church in Alamo.

“Every one of our elementary schools have made a card for our officers, and those cards will go home with them today for them to read and to see all their appreciation,” Crockett County Chamber Director Charlie Moore said.

The students made around 600 cards for the 40 officers at the event.