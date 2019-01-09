Funeral services for D’Andre Holmes, age 24, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Holmes passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Holmes will lie in state Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.