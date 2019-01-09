High school students create “Blue Strong” documentary honoring local officers

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local high school students use their creativity to honor law enforcement in Jackson and Madison County.

Students from USJ and Madison Academic High Schools worked together to celebrate law enforcement by creating a 22 minute long documentary.

The documentary titled, “The Blue Strong Story – Beginnings, Jackson, Tn.” shows the history of the local “Blue Strong” committee.

The group works to show appreciation to the local men and women in law enforcement.

“I heard that it was about like law enforcement and just thinking about all that they go through it feels good,” said Zakary Henson editor of the documentary.

“I would just like for people to be able to applaud law enforcement and their efforts to realize what they see in a shift,” said Becky Fly, the documentary’s producer.

The “Blue Strong Story” documentary can be found on YouTube and Facebook.