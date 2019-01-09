Investigators search for missing teen from Hardin County

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.



Leaders with the Savannah Police Department are looking for 18-year-old Trinetty Stewart.

Investigators say she was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and other issues.

She was last seen at the Savannah McDonald’s around 3:15 p.m., Monday, where she met 21-year-old Arther King, who, according to investigators, allegedly took her to Jackson.

If you have information on either Stewart or King, call the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-4989.